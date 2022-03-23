LeBron James Questionable to Face Sixers on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to South Philly back in late January with hopes of facing them at full strength.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they missed their top star, LeBron James, as he was dealing with a knee injury.

Before the late January matchup, LeBron James had played in 25-straight games for Los Angeles. As a game-time decision that night, James was in danger of breaking the streak. Sure enough, he did.

Without LeBron on the floor in Philly, the Sixers collected an 18-point win over the Lakers. Meanwhile, James went on to miss the next four matchups and didn't return to the floor until February 5.

Since his return to the court, James has appeared in 18 of Los Angeles' last 19 games. When the Sixers and the Lakers meet for the second and final time this season out in Los Angeles, LeBron James could make his ninth-straight appearance on the court.

But once again, LeBron's status against the Sixers is up in the air on Wednesday.

What's the Latest?

When the Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report on Tuesday night, James was added to the report with a questionable game status. According to the Lakers, LeBron is dealing with left knee soreness/effusion.

No LeBron James would be a tough hit for the Lakers, who need their star now more than ever. As the Lakers remain in play-in status for the 2022 NBA Playoffs as they sit in the ninth seed in the Western Conference, they need all of the wins they can get.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have struggled to find a rhythm. Over their last ten games, Los Angeles is 4-6. A win against the Sixers on Wednesday could help them form a small win streak, but it won't be easy for the Lakers -- especially if LeBron James doesn't get the nod to participate.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.