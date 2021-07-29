NBA Rumors: Lakers, Sixers Showing Interest in Buddy Hield

For the last couple of years, Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield has been linked to many teams as a potential trade candidate. Every year, the same thing happened; nothing came to life.

This offseason is no different for Hield and the Kings. Once again, the veteran shooter is a potential trade candidate for championship-hopeful teams. And according to a recent report, his time to move on from Sacramento might be closer than ever.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, "a Buddy Hield deal might be in the works." As two notable teams -- the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers -- have reportedly shown interest this offseason, Hield might finally get a change of scenery for just the second time in his career next season.

"For the Kings, Kuzma (three years, $39 million combined on his deal) and Harrell ($9.7 million next season if he opts in) could fit in well on the roster that is now being built around De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. A source with knowledge of the talks said Philadelphia also has shown interest (unrelated to Simmons), with other teams believed to be engaged on that front as well. A Hield deal of some sort, it seems, is likely on the horizon." h/t Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Philly's interest in Hield isn't surprising. For the last two years now, Hield was listed as a potential trade candidate for the Sixers, who have been desperate for reliable three-point shooters ever since they've become playoff contenders.

Last year, Hield knocked down 39-percent of his threes. Over his five-year career, the Kings guard has averaged 40-percent from beyond the arc. While he'd be a solid addition, landing Hield and others clearly isn't enough for the Sixers to part ways with Ben Simmons.

Therefore, the Lakers become a much-better trade candidate for the Kings. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell could be on the move in exchange for a package centered around Hield. Without putting Simmons on the table, the Sixers likely don't have another trade package they're willing to put together that's worth Sacramento's time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.