LeBron James Labeled as ‘Dream Target’ for Sixes’ Free Agency
The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have a busy offseason as they are loaded with cap space this summer. A good chunk of the money is expected to go to the first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who is set to become a restricted free agent for the first time.
Even with Maxey on pace to land a notable contract, the Sixers are expected to be on the hunt for a third star to join the core of Joel Embiid and Maxey.
On a list of each NBA teams’ “dream candidate,” Bleacher Report labeled Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the star the Sixers could be hopeful to land.
“The "LeBron will follow Bronny to whoever drafts him" narrative has died down. It feels like he's going to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. But he can turn down his player option and enter free agency this summer. And if he does, the Sixers might as well try. The runway with LeBron wouldn't be quite as long as it would be with PG, but for the next year or two, Philadelphia would be a 1A contender in the East.”
The Sixers have been down this road before. The last time LeBron had a run at free agency, the Sixers were on a shortlist of candidates, joining the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Lakers.
While James’ chances of joining the Sixers ended up being slim in hindsight, the fact that he even considered them for a moment was notable. In the event LeBron becomes available, the Sixers would certainly be a team to keep an eye on.
But as mentioned above, all signs are pointing towards LeBron locking in an extension to wrap up his career with the Lakers.
For next year, LeBron has a player option available, which is worth over $50 million. A simple opt-in would delay a free agency appearance for another season. If he declines, James would be free to speak with teams and hear them out.
A lot can happen before free agency approaches. LeBron’s future would depend on how the draft shakes out, and who the Lakers hire to replace Darvin Ham as the head coach. Right now, the chances of the Sixers having an opportunity to make a run at the four-time champion is slim, but if it presents itself, the Sixers shouldn’t hesitate to make an offer.