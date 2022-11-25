Magic Injury Report: Paolo Banchero Will Return vs. 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the court on Friday night to face the Orlando Magic for the first time this season. Friday’s game on the road marks the first of two-straight matchups between the Sixers and the Magic.

Philadelphia, as expected, will enter the game shorthanded. For the last few games, the Sixers have missed several players, including Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Jaden Springer, and Matisse Thybulle.

When the Sixers go toe-to-toe with the Magic, nothing will change about their injury report, as all of the names mentioned above remain out.

The Magic aren’t fully healthy going into the matchup, but they will get a key player back in the mix on Friday.

Paolo Banchero’s Playing Status

Orlando’s high-prized rookie Paolo Banchero suffered a sprained ankle a couple of weeks back. As a result, the rookie missed the last seven games for the Magic.

A couple of days ago, Banchero returned to the practice court for Orlando, which was a positive sign for his potential return against the Sixers on Friday night.

As it turns out, Banchero will return to the court for Orlando on Friday. That’s a significant boost for the Magic, considering Banchero averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 11 games before his injury.

While Banchero’s back in the mix, the Magic will still miss a few key players on Friday. Cole Anthony remains out with a right internal oblique tear. Former Sixer Markelle Fultz is out with a big toe fracture, while Jonathan Isaac remains off the floor as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke are both questionable for Friday’s matchup.

