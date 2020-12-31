Magic's Markelle Fultz is Thankful for Time With Sixers

Markelle Fultz's time with the Philadelphia 76ers was unforgettable for all of the wrong reasons. Despite being the Sixers' high-prized draft pick in 2017, Fultz hardly contributed to anything during his time in Philly.

The situation got ugly between Fultz and the Sixers. While there are dozens of stories and rumors regarding what happened, it's unclear if the real reason why Fultz and the 76ers had so many issues behind the scenes is out there.

Regardless of what truly went down, there was only one thing that was for sure -- the 76ers could not keep going forward with Fultz on the roster. So, after making a call to the Orlando Magic during the 2019 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers shipped the former first pick down to Florida so both parties could get a fresh start.

At this point, the Sixers managed to make it to the playoffs twice without Fultz. Meanwhile, the young guard has emerged into a starter and earned himself a wealthy three-year extension recently. As Fultz and the Sixers succeed in their own ways without each other, the 22-year-old guard isn't looking back with regret.

Instead, Fultz mentioned he's grateful for his past in Philly. While it wasn't the most positive experience, Fultz knows how to view it all in a better light. "I'm just blessed, and I'm extremely thankful for [my time in Philly]," Fultz said on Thursday.

"I think what I was going through and what I've been through, I wouldn't be where I'm at today," he continued. "As much as I learned not only about basketball but just about life -- you're gonna have bumps and bruises at some point in life. I was just fortunate enough to go through it early in my career. It helped me with my mindset. It helped me with my strengths and weaknesses and being able to grow. I'm just thankful for everything that I've been through."

At this point in his career, Fultz isn't focused on the past. Although his first couple of years in the NBA was undoubtedly the most difficult time in his basketball career, the Magic guard is looking forward to his future in Orlando and is extremely optimistic about continuing to grow as a player and as a human being. It's unfortunate Fultz, and the Sixers couldn't make it work -- but at this point, both sides are better off separated.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_