Thybulle, Australia Won't Get Rematch vs. Team USA on Friday

This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers soon-to-be third-year guard Matisse Thybulle didn't want to take much of a break after the season ended in heartbreak fashion in June. Not too long after wrapping up Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, Thybulle fulfilled his promise of playing for the Australian Boomers in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The official games haven't started quite yet, but the Boomers have been participating in exhibition matchups in Las Vegas, Nevada. And so far, Thybulle and his Boomer teammates have been off to a good start as they've picked up a couple of wins, including an unexpected upset over Team USA.

On Friday, the Boomers were expected to get another go-round with the United States' men's squad, but a COVID-19-related setback will prevent the two squads from participating in a rematch, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. On Thursday, Beal was forced to withdraw from the Olympics entirely this year as the COVID-19 setback will keep him off the floor for a while.

Now, Team USA is looking for a replacement, but Beal isn't the only member of the squad to deal with a setback. In addition to Beal, Detroit Pistons standout Jerami Grant has also been entered into the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

With those two out of the mix currently, the game between the USA and Australia will not be played as they want to avoid further setbacks before the real games start beginning next week on July 25.

