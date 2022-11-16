Matisse Thybulle Becomes Latest 76ers Player to Battle Setback

After a healthy start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with a handful of setbacks as of late. Add the veteran defensive standout Matisse Thybulle in the mix as he suffered a minor setback in Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

At a point during the second half of Sunday’s Sixers win over the Jazz, Thybulle left the floor and went back to the locker room. Later on down the stretch, the young veteran made his return to wrap up a 27-minute shift in the victory.

Following the game, Thybulle downplayed the mysterious setback, making it clear that he didn’t expect to miss any time as a result.

“Just like normal bangs and bruises,” said Thybulle when asked about his trip to the locker room mid-game on Sunday. “I’m just trying to maintain.”

After Sunday’s game, the Sixers had four straight days off from games. That time offers the team an opportunity to tweak some mistakes made through the first few weeks of the year. It also gifts guys like Thybulle a chance to recover from any recent setbacks.

“Just getting my body to feel better,” said Thybulle when asked about what he looks forward to over the four-day break. “Realistically, just rest and recover.”

The Sixers had Monday off as expected and didn’t hold a practice on Tuesday either. When the team returned to the practice court on Wednesday morning, Thybulle was hardly a participant, according to Philly’s head coach, Doc Rivers.

“Matisse was today,” said Rivers when asked if the defensive standout was limited. “He didn’t — I mean — zero, for the most part.”

Per Rivers, Thybulle is dealing with a “tweaked ankle.” Whether it’s something that will keep him off the floor when the Sixers resume their game schedule later this week or not is currently unclear.

The Sixers are expected to hold another practice session on Thursday before the return to South Philly for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Considering the Sixers lack depth in the second unit, they hope Thybulle is ready to return to full action later this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.