Thybulle Makes History With All-Defense Selection

Since entering the league, Matisse Thybulle has been an enigma. Not only was he a four-year college player in the "one and done" era, but he paved his path to the NBA with his defense.

In just his second season, Thybulle has emerged as one of the league's top perimeter defenders. He has shown that he is willing and able to defend All-Star talent on a nightly basis.

Sixers' head coach Doc Rivers said in the past that having a defender like Thybulle off the bench is like have a great relief pitcher in baseball. Thybulle does not give opposing teams a chance to breathe when Ben Simmons comes off the floor.

Before the NBA announced its All-Defense teams on Monday night, Thybulle was a name many had their eyes on. While he showcased his elite-level defense all season, he only played 20 minutes per game. This smaller sample of minutes might hurt his case compared to someone who plays starter's minutes.

The shortened time on the floor never stopped Tyhbulle from leaving his mark on the defensive end. Along with all his time spent defending All-Star caliber players, Thybulle also averaged 1.6 SPG and 1.1 BPG.

In the end, Thybulle received proper recognition for his hard work on that side of the floor. He found himself on the All-Defense second team alongside teammate Joel Embiid.

Thybulle has etched his name in the history books with this nomination. He has now played the fewest minutes per game in a season for a player named to an All-Defense team. Funny enough, the now second-fewest is by Sixers' legend Bobby Jones in the 1984-1985 season.

If Thybulle starts to play more minutes down the road, he is a lock for first-team All-Defense for years to come. Ben Simmons has gone as far as to say he thinks Thybulle could win Defensive Player of the Year if he played 36 minutes a night.

With players like Thybulle and Simmons, the Sixers have established themselves as a defensive powerhouse. The thought of them entering their primes together as a defensive duo on the perimeter is a nightmare for opposing teams.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.