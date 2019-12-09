Matisse Thybulle Credits Tobias Harris for His Growth so Far

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- It has been an eventful weekend in South Philly for the Philadelphia 76ers. After they destroyed the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Saturday, the Sixers returned to to the Wells Fargo Center in less than 24 hours to take on the defending NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors.

The last time these two teams met, the Sixers didn't look so hot. Though they kept the game close, they couldn't break the long-lasting streak of losing to the Raptors on the road. On Sunday, the Sixers had the opportunity to even the score to 1-1 on the year against Toronto, and they did with a 110-104 victory.

Overall, the Sixers played well together. With a strong offensive effort from Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons, the Sixers remained consistent with their fast-pace game, making it difficult for Toronto to keep up.

We've known for a while now that Philly's starting lineup can go toe to toe with the best of them -- but their bench has always been a question mark.

On Sunday, the Sixers' bench was the least of their problems though. Thanks to a career-high, 20-point effort from the rookie Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers caught fire at the right times. Sixers head coach Brett Brown has mentioned before in the past that he's sometimes hesitant to play Thybulle because the rookie's aggressiveness can occasionally be costly.

Against the Raptors, though, Thybulle's aggressive game offered the Sixers a timely spark off the bench. With eight three-point attempts, the young rookie managed to knock down five of them as he drained six of his nine total shots from the field.

Earlier in the season, Thybulle might've hesitated on some of those shots. Nowadays, though, the rookie is feeling more confident in his ability to score. And after the win over the Raptors, Thybulle credited his coaches and teammates for helping him get in the correct mindset to contribute the way he did.

"The confidence that my teammates and coaches have in me is huge," Thybulle said following the game. "Knowing that they believe in me, and have trust in me to go out there, make plays and contribute is huge for my own personal confidence. It translates"

One of the Sixers' most outspoken leaders, Tobias Harris, can take credit for a lot of Thybulle's success early on in the year. "He's been like a big brother," Thybulle said, regarding Harris. "I see him for all of my questions. Whether it's financially, on the court or off the court, I go to him. He's really been able to be a huge role model to me."

While Thybulle appreciates Harris' leadership, the rookie can take some of the credit for himself as well. Because it's one thing to be taught -- but it's another thing to actually want to learn. Matisse, he truly wants to learn, and Harris appreciates that.

"Matisse is great," Harris said during his postgame presser. "He came in, and his energy was amazing. He was able to knock down big shots -- big threes that really pushed our lead each and every time. He's an amazing player, an amazing person, an amazing rookie. He's really catching his stride now."