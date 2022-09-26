Matisse Thybulle Worked on Improvements With Two NBA Stars

The Philadelphia 76ers’ front office did its job this summer by upgrading areas of need. Now, it’s time to see how new additions fit and which returning players improved.

Former Sixers’ first-round pick Matisse Thybulle ended the 2022 playoff run on a low note. Throughout his third NBA season, Thybulle continued to shine on the defensive end. Unfortunately, his offensive value remained a question mark.

Thybulle’s offensive struggles made it difficult for Doc Rivers to rely on him in big situations. Therefore, the young wing went into the 2022 offseason with a goal to change the narrative surrounding him.

Weeks ago, videos surfaced of Thybulle working on his dribbling and finishing at the rim. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Thybulle had an Eastern Conference star helping him in that department over the summer.

Per Pompey, Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan spent time practicing with Thybulle this offseason. Since joining the NBA as the ninth-overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan has collected five All-Star appearances.

Since the 2013-2014 season, DeRozan has averaged over 20 points every season. Last year, DeRozan played his best basketball offensively as he scored 27 points per game while knocking down over 34 percent of his threes for the first time in his career with the Bulls.

The Chicago veteran wasn’t the only star Thybulle worked with this summer. According to Pompey, the defensive standout also linked up with former Sixers trade target and current Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

At this point, Sixers fans know Lillard well. As the Ben Simmons saga ensued last year, Lillard was one of the few targets that the 76ers had their eyes on before they made a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden.

Thybulle worked in the paint with DeRozan but looked to improve his long-range shooting while participating in sessions with Lillard and shooting coach Phil Beckner.

Since joining the Blazers in 2012, Lillard has drained 37 percent of his threes on over eight attempts per game. While Thybulle’s never been a high-volume three-point scorer, even a slight improvement from deep could do wonders for the former first-rounder’s game.

Soon enough, the Sixers will get a good look at whether working with Lillard and DeRozan made a difference for Thybulle or not. With training camp beginning on Tuesday, and the preseason tipping off on October 3, Thybulle has plenty of time to drive up his value and earn a key role in Philly’s rotation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.