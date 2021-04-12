Mavericks' JJ Redick Could Make Debut vs. Sixers on Monday

Late last month, JJ Redick believed the New Orleans Pelicans would buy him out. After spending one full season in New Orleans last year, Redick believed he no longer had a future with the Pelicans early on in the 2020-2021 season.

The Pelicans shopped Redick around the league for a while, but they couldn't find a deal to strike. Therefore, it seemed Redick was well on his way to getting bought out and eventually making a return to the Northeast where he would likely either sign with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, or his former team the Philadelphia 76ers.

As we know now, things didn't go Redick's way. He didn't get bought out by the Pelicans as expected. Instead, the Pelicans found a trade candidate on the day of the deadline and sent the veteran sharpshooter packing to join the Dallas Mavericks.

When the Mavs made the deal initially, they reportedly underestimated when Redick was able to return to the court. As the veteran guard deals with a heel injury, Redick has yet to debut for the Mavs. However, there's a chance he could play his first game in a Mavericks uniform on Monday when they host the Sixers in Dallas.

According to Dallas's early injury report on Monday afternoon, Redick is questionable with heel soreness. Per Tim McMahon of ESPN, Redick participated in his first official practice with the Mavericks this past Saturday, leaving the opportunity for him to join his new teammates on the court for a game on Monday wide open.

The Sixers and the Mavericks are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST. in Dallas on Monday night. The matchup will mark the second time these two teams will meet this season.

