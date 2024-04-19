All 76ers

Miami Heat Star Chirps at Sixers’ Kelly Oubre After Play-In

Miami Heat forward had a message for Philadelphia 76ers veteran, Kelly Oubre.

The Miami Heat find themselves in a tough position as they approach their Friday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. During the battle for the seventh seed between the Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, the visitors held their breath as the star forward Jimmy Butler went down with an injury for a brief moment.

In the first half of the NBA Play-In battle, Butler attacked the basket with Sixers forward Kelly Oubre looking to make a play on the ball. There was a common foul on the play, which unfortunately, led to Butler getting injured in the process.

Butler was down for a bit, but managed to stay in the game. Surprisingly, he spent nearly 40 minutes on the court, scoring 19 points. After the game, Butler was spotted leaving the Wells Fargo Center with a noticeable limp. At that point, it was apparent he would get an MRI the following day.

The Heat reportedly feared that Butler suffered an MCL injury. That turned out to be the case, as he was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, according to the Heat. When Miami announced that Butler would be ruled out of Friday’s final NBA Play-In game between the Heat and the Bulls, Butler commented on an Instagram post, calling out Oubre.

“We throwing hands,” Butler said, tagging the Sixers veteran.

Of course, Sixers fans know Butler well enough to assume he’s simply trolling Oubre. Still, the Heat veteran is known to use situations as bulletin board material for the future, holding grudges for motivation on the court.

The Heat hope to craft another miraculous run in the playoffs after dropping their first Play-In matchup in 2024. Unfortunately, they won’t have Butler for the battle for the eighth seed.

