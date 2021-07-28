Report: Miami Heat Linked to Ben Simmons Trade Talks

The rumors around Ben Simmons continue to swirl as the offseason speeds along. New reports are constantly popping up with updates of the Sixers' attempts to find a suitable trade for the former number one pick.

In his latest article for The Athletic, Sam Amick listed three teams that are the most likely landing spots for Simmons. There were the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat.

Toronto and Washington are two teams that have been linked to the situation previously, but Miami is a new name that has entered the fray. Out of all three mentioned, the Heat are the most puzzling.

As we know, Daryl Morey is only willing to move Simmons in a trade that lands the Sixers an All-Star player in return. In Miami's case, that only leaves one realistic option in Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo is also an All-Star, but he does not make much sense alongside Joel Embiid.

During his short time with the Sixers, Butler showed he could be the late-game perimeter shot maker the team has desperately needed. He is also still an above-average defender who can soften the blow of losing Simmons and his elite defense.

There is also another dynamic at play in a deal like this. Butler and Joel Embiid became close during their time as teammates, and Embiid was notably upset after Butler's departure. If the franchise cornerstone has any say in what happens in a trade, a Simmons/Butler swap might gain traction.

Bringing back an old friend would also give Embiid more incentive to ink the supermax extension he is now eligible for.

Butler is now 31-years-old and looking to get back to the finals after falling just short to the Lakers in the bubble. The Sixers are trying to find the right win-now players to put alongside Embiid for his prime seasons. A deal revolving around Simmons and Butler feels like a long shot but is something to watch if the Heat remain in the mix to acquire Simmons.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.