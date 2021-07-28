Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Report: Miami Heat Linked to Ben Simmons Trade Talks

Report: Miami Heat Linked to Ben Simmons Trade Talks

Author:
Publish date:

The rumors around Ben Simmons continue to swirl as the offseason speeds along. New reports are constantly popping up with updates of the Sixers' attempts to find a suitable trade for the former number one pick.

In his latest article for The Athletic, Sam Amick listed three teams that are the most likely landing spots for Simmons. There were the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. 

Toronto and Washington are two teams that have been linked to the situation previously, but Miami is a new name that has entered the fray. Out of all three mentioned, the Heat are the most puzzling. 

As we know, Daryl Morey is only willing to move Simmons in a trade that lands the Sixers an All-Star player in return. In Miami's case, that only leaves one realistic option in Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo is also an All-Star, but he does not make much sense alongside Joel Embiid. 

During his short time with the Sixers, Butler showed he could be the late-game perimeter shot maker the team has desperately needed. He is also still an above-average defender who can soften the blow of losing Simmons and his elite defense. 

There is also another dynamic at play in a deal like this. Butler and Joel Embiid became close during their time as teammates, and Embiid was notably upset after Butler's departure. If the franchise cornerstone has any say in what happens in a trade, a Simmons/Butler swap might gain traction. 

Bringing back an old friend would also give Embiid more incentive to ink the supermax extension he is now eligible for. 

Butler is now 31-years-old and looking to get back to the finals after falling just short to the Lakers in the bubble. The Sixers are trying to find the right win-now players to put alongside Embiid for his prime seasons. A deal revolving around Simmons and Butler feels like a long shot but is something to watch if the Heat remain in the mix to acquire Simmons. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

USATSI_15434291_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Miami Heat Linked to Ben Simmons Trade Talks

USATSI_10925204_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Releases 76ers' 2021 Summer League Schedule

USATSI_15413769_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Report: Sixers 'Likely' to Trade First-Round Pick in 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_16196442_168388689_lowres
News

Washington Wizards Entering Ben Simmons Sweepstakes?

USATSI_16291179_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Releases Key Dates for 76ers 2021-2022 Season

USATSI_16111936_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: DeMar DeRozan Prioritizing Winning in Free Agency

USATSI_13922598_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Ben Simmons Trade Talks to Get Serious This Week

USATSI_15374642_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Raptors Showing Most Interest in Ben Simmons so far?