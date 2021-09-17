September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
This Mock Trade Sends Tobias Harris to Western Conference

This Mock Trade Sends Tobias Harris to Western Conference

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021-2022 NBA season is rapidly approaching. Training camp goes underway in just over a week, and the regular season commences in about a month. 

While this time of the year is considered a slow period, anything can happen. The staff at Bleacher Report recently came up with five blockbuster trade ideas for the final weeks of the offseason. 

Among the mock trades was one involving Tobias Harris getting sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for CJ McCollum. The Sixers acquiring McCollum has been a topic of conversation all offseason, but in exchange for Ben Simmons, not Harris. 

In reality, the Sixers should be in no rush to trade Harris. While some may not like the size of his contract, he was a vital part of the Sixers' success last season. Harris is coming off a career year and proved to be a consistent number two option behind Joel Embiid. 

Getting off Harris' sizable deal might be the only reason to move him, and swapping him for McCollum doesn't help that problem. Both of their contracts end following the 2023-2024 season. 

Since their time together in LA, Doc Rivers and Harris have built a strong relationship. No other coach has brought out the best in Harris the way Rivers does. It is not a coincidence that his best seasons have come with Rivers at the helm. Due to this strong connection between the two, it feels unlikely Harris is moved at this time. 

There is no denying that the Sixers should be eyeing a player like McCollum. He fits the team's timeline and provides a set of skills the roster has lacked in recent years. That said, it's doubtful the Sixers move on from one of their most consistent players from last season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

USATSI_16255126_168388689_lowres (1)
News

This Mock Trade Sends Tobias Harris to Western Conference

USATSI_16172745_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Writer Suggests Sixers Should Swap Simmons, McCollum Before Camp

USATSI_16216361_168388689_lowres (2)
News

ESPN Predicts Sixers Will Fall Behind Bucks, Nets in 2021-2022 Standings

USATSI_13719691_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixer Thinks Kings Should Trade for Simmons

USATSI_13976713_168388689_lowres
News

Former NBA All-Star Discusses Ben Simmons' Biggest Weakness

USATSI_15987548_168388689_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Add Former Sixers, Nets Center Jahlil Okafor

USATSI_16238115_168388689_lowres
News

Georges Niang Explains Why He Signed With Sixers

USATSI_14665076_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Sixers Expect Ben Simmons to Play This Season