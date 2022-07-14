Mock Trade Suggests Sixers Move Tyrese Maxey for Donovan Mitchell

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a solid start to the offseason. When the 2022 NBA Draft rolled around, the Sixers moved their lone draft pick along with the injured veteran Danny Green to Memphis in exchange for the young veteran, De'Anthony Melton.

Then, when free agency opened up, the Sixers inked Joel Embiid's dream signing, P.J. Tucker, while also adding Danuel House and Trevelin Queen. Now, the Sixers are focused on re-signing James Harden, which seems like a guarantee at this point, while scanning the trade market for a possible deal.

Before free agency, there weren't too many big names available. But Brooklyn Nets forward, Kevin Durant shook up the market. With Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, he became the most prominent player to become available on the market.

Now, the Utah Jazz are reportedly open to moving their All-Star Donovan Mitchell, just weeks after unloading their other All-Star, Rudy Gobert, in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz certainly wouldn't undersell Mitchell because of the haul that they received for Gobert. However, teams will have a much better chance of grabbing Donovan Mitchell rather than they would snagging Durant from Brooklyn, who carries a sky-high price tag.

It's unclear if the Sixers have any interest in Mitchell or not. But if they do, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley laid out a possible framework of what could go into a blockbuster between Philly and Utah.

The Mock Trade

In Buckley's latest piece, he suggests the Sixers could move the veteran forward Tobias Harris, the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey, the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle, the second-year developmental prospect Jaden Springer, and a future first-round pick in exchange for Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson.

"A trade of this magnitude would be quite the gamble for Philadelphia, but when has team president Daryl Morey ever shied away from a wager? Yes, it would sting losing Maxey—and, to a lesser extent, the others—but think about the potential prize here. What's the right way to defend an offense powered by Embiid, Harden, and Mitchell? It's a trick question with no correct answer. Add an instant-offense flamethrower like Clarkson to the second team, and Philly might have more firepower than any defense is equipped to handle."

Tyrese Maxey is reportedly considered a franchise cornerstone in Philadelphia and borderline untouchable. He would more than likely be the prospect the Jazz are searching for in a Mitchell-related trade, but the Sixers seem unwilling to part ways with the young rising star.

However, the Sixers are in a tough spot as they need to maximize the "win-now" window with Joel Embiid and James Harden that is currently open.

Losing prospects like Maxey, Thybulle, and Springer definitely affects the future of the Sixers' franchise, but acquiring Mitchell and Clarkson could be a move that boosts the Sixers' chances of making more of an impact in the postseason.

The chances of the Sixers making a deal that involves moving Maxey is quite slim at this time, but if Utah is willing to discuss a trade centered around Mitchell, the Sixers would be wise to at least listen.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!