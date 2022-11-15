Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers' Backup Center Role

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed.

Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward Harrell, who the head coach believes shares the floor better with the All-Star guard James Harden. When it comes to defensive situations, Rivers utilizes Reed, who embraces the role of doing the “dirty work” on the floor for the Sixers.

As competitive pros, both Harrell and Reed want to spend as much time as possible on the floor when Joel Embiid is getting rest. At this point in the year, Rivers isn’t ready to give the keys to the backup center position to one guy.

“It’s gonna be in flux all year,” said Rivers on Sunday night following the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz. “I don’t think either one is going to [take over yet]. I hope that happens, but right now, you've got to ride the hot hand, or if one guy is struggling, you go with the other guy.”

Through 14 games this season, Harrell has averaged 10 minutes on the floor. He registered DNPs in last Monday’s matchup against Phoenix and the second outing against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday night. In the event he doesn’t play, Harrell remains committed to his role of being a vocal veteran leader on the sidelines.

“I sit on the bench, I cheer my teammates on, tell them what I see in certain aspects on the floor both offensively and defensively,” Harrell said on Sunday. “When my name is called, just go out there and play with a high level and high energy that I’m known for doing.”

While Harrell’s open to embracing a much different role than what he’s used to, the veteran big man makes it clear he wants to play as much as possible.

“Of course, I wanna be out there on the floor,” said Harrell following Sunday night’s game against the Utah Jazz. “Of course, I wanna be in a position with something that’s consistent. But, hey, it’s the game. I’ve been in the game for eight years. It’s just about coming in the game and doing what you’re supposed to when your name is called. So really, that’s all I do, man.”

At the start of the year, Rivers favored Harrell over Reed, giving the eight-year veteran an average of 12 minutes on the floor in ten games. Lately, Reed’s been the guy Rivers utilized for the most part, which hasn’t convinced Rivers that one guy is ready to take over.

“Paul’s had two or three tough games in a row,” Rivers admitted. “Trezz came in, and the one thing he can do is run the team, as far as running delay stuff, and we got a couple of actions out of that. It’ll be that way all year, though I’m fine if it’s not. That would mean one of the two guys would have just taken that position, and neither has done that yet.”

“I just do my job when my name is called,” Harrell added. “It’s as simple as that. When my name is called, I just go out there and try to do it to the best of my ability, play the right way and just give us a lift off the bench.”

The backup center situation is just one of multiple question marks surrounding this year’s Sixers. Some consistency at the position could help Philadelphia’s bench as they look to find continuity in the primary rotation, but Rivers seems far from ready to crown a permanent backup at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.