Montrezl Harrell Has Message for NBA Fans Who Heckle

It’s been a week full of controversial interactions for Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell. Last Friday, after the Sixers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, Harrell was involved in a viral altercation with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As the former MVP took the court at the Wells Fargo Center postgame to work on his free throw shooting after struggling at the line all night, Giannis and Harrell exchanged words at one point, as the Sixers center wanted the Bucks veteran off the court because the arena crew had to change the court over in preparation of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With that situation finally blown over, Harrell found himself in another exchange on Wednesday night when the Sixers faced the Charlotte Hornets on the road. While Harrell’s back-and-forth with a heckler wasn’t nearly as public as his spat with Antetokounmpo, the veteran big man addressed the situation following Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets.

“It is what it is,” said Harrell. “Fans got a lot to say, whether it’s in the arena or on social media, wherever it may be. People fail to realize the aspect of, you’re just a fan, bro. Stay in the nature. Stay in that element, bro. Don’t try to take it somewhere where it don’t gotta go because when you do that now, you’re going to get the retaliation from me .”

Harrell is as outspoken as they come in the NBA. Throughout his career, he’s proven that he won’t back down from players or fans, and if the former Sixth Man of the Year feels he needs to defend himself, he will. Wednesday night was just another example.

“This is not my first time dealing with fans, dealing with interactions as you’ve seen,” he continued. “I’m always used as the scapegoat to be a villain. I don’t care. Once they really get in that mindset, and that goes for everybody, I don’t care what you think about me, man. My family know me, my kids know me, and that’s all that matters to me. As far as like me trying to wake up in the morning to feel the need of a fan or somebody else where they feel negatively about me, I’d kill myself if I had to worry about all of them things. It don’t faze me. I tell people a lot of times, you talking a whole lot for somebody who paid to get in here. I’m getting paid to be here. Just imagine how that sounds.”

With Harrell playing more minutes in the absence of Joel Embiid, the veteran big man is more prone to receiving negative attention from hecklers sitting near the court. However, as he explained, Harrell will continue to defend himself where he sees fit.

