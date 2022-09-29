Skip to main content
Montrezl Harrell’s Presence Caused Change for Paul Reed

Montrezl Harrell’s Presence Caused Change for Paul Reed

Paul Reed is looking at a possible position change now that Montrezl Harrell's in the picture at Sixers camp.

Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year veteran Paul Reed had a tough battle throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season. Not only was the center position crowded beyond the Sixers’ starting center Joel Embiid, but Reed had a lot of work to do in terms of winning over his head coach, Doc Rivers.

Aside from the then-rookie Charles Bassey, Reed didn’t rank higher than any other backups on the depth chart throughout the regular season. 

With known veterans such as Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan in the picture last season, Rivers often went with the seasoned veterans over the former second-round pick.

At a point, Jordan and Millsap’s struggles left Rivers with no choice but to call on Reed. During the final stretch of the 2021-2022 season, Reed convinced Rivers to give him postseason minutes behind Embiid.

In 12 games, Reed averaged 11 minutes on the court in the playoffs. Following a second-round loss against the Miami Heat, Reed believed that he had won over Rivers’ trust. For a while, it seemed the Sixers were comfortable with allowing Reed to win over the backup center position in training camp this fall, but a surprise signing came weeks before camp.

Former Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell inked a two-year deal with the Sixers. Now, Rivers is reunited with another former player of his, who is sure to be given the nod to play the backup center position when the regular season rolls around.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Harrell’s presence at training camp this year, the Sixers seem to be experimenting with Reed and having him play some minutes at the power forward position. While Reed joined the Sixers as a suspected small-ball five, he doesn’t feel much different moving down a spot.

“It feels natural,” Reed told reporters on Wednesday, according to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. “It feels a bit different, but defensively, I feel like I’m doing the same types of things I would be doing if I was a five. I’m still playing the same type of role. I just gotta space the floor a little more and run different sets and run different plays, I gotta do different things, but it’s the same for real.”

Is it a permanent position change for Reed? Not quite. According to Rivers, Reed is still spending a lot of time playing at center as well, but they are getting a look at the third-year hybrid playing smaller. 

While it seems Reed’s work ethic and progression continue to win Rivers over this offseason, he still has an uphill battle to earn minutes in the team’s rotation. At the center spot, Reed’s competing with Harrell and Charles Bassey.

Regarding the four, the Sixers have Georges Niang, Tobias Harris, and the key signing PJ Tucker, who is expected to switch positions throughout the season.

Regardless of where Reed currently stands on the Sixers’ depth chart, it seems Rivers is giving him a chance to prove his value as a hybrid player and fight for a spot in the rotation. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_19123157_168388689_lowres
News

Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18000575_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Maxey’s Energy Shines Bright as Sixers Stream Camp

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17088459_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Rival Bulls Will Miss Lonzo Ball for Months

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18171131_168388689_lowres (2)
News

James Harden Ready to Return to MVP Conversation

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15517571_168388689_lowres (9)
News

Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17945655_168388689_lowres (1)
News

De’Anthony Melton Reveals Tyrese Maxey’s Most Impressive Factor

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18097527_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Paul Reed On What Montrezl Harrell Brings to Sixers' Depth

By Declan Harris
USATSI_19122442_168388689_lowres
News

How De’Anthony Melton ‘Screwed Up’ Day One of Sixers Camp

By Justin Grasso