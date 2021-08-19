Multiple Sixers Among Favorites for Defensive Player of the Year

Over the years, the Sixers have built a reputation as one of the top defensive powerhouses in the league. This comes as no surprise when looking at the personnel on the roster.

As we prepare for another season of NBA action, so does the world of sports gambling. Multiple sportsbooks have already begun releasing odds on futures bets for this upcoming season.

Seasonal awards are the main futures bets being posted as of late. The opening odds for the winner of Defensive Player of the Year features an array of Sixers.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert currently holds the best odds to win the award as expected. He is the reigning DPOY and agreed to be the best defensive center in the game right now.

Both of the Sixers' All-Stars find themselves in the top five. Ben Simmons, last year's runner-up, has the second-best odds. Joel Embiid is not far behind him at fifth-best.

Matisse Thybulle is the final Sixer on the list with the tenth-best odds. The 24-year-old defensive specialist is coming off a season where he landed his first All-Defense honors despite only playing 20 minutes per game.

As crazy as it may sound, all three could potentially be in the mix to walk away with the award. Thybulle will need to see his minutes increase before he gets into the serious discussion.

Winning the Defensive Player of the Year award has always been a goal for both Simmons and Embiid. Many felt Simmons should have won the award last season. He defended the opposing team's best player on a nightly basis, regardless of position. Few players ever have shown such high-level defensive versatility.

Many people get caught up in Embiid's offensive dominance that they overlook his abilities on the other end of the floor as well. His ability to anchor the defense is one of the main reasons the Sixers were one of the league's top defenses last season.

Only time will tell if one of them can walk away with the hardware, but they most certainly belong in the conversation.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.