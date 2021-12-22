Myles Powell Got Emotional When He Found Out Sixers Signed Him

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a few roster changes lately. In addition to bringing on the veteran guard Tyler Johnson with a ten-day contract, the Sixers also cut ties with the second-year guard Grant Riller so they could sign the former Seton Hall standout Myles Powell with a two-way deal.

Powell, a New Jersey native, always had eyes for the Sixers. Growing up close to the Philadelphia area, the young guard revealed in the past that he was a Philly sports fan and wanted to be like Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

During his pre-draft process in 2020, Powell discussed what a dream come true it would be if he were to get selected by the Sixers at some point during the draft last year.

"Me growing up really close to Philly when A.I. was there, just wanting to be like 'The Answer,'" said Powell, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. "My favorite football team was the Eagles, my favorite baseball team is the Phillies. Philadelphia, that stadium is 30 minutes from my home. That would be a dream come true, like wow, the Sixers, and it's so close to home, but anywhere that would want to take a chance with me that feels it's the perfect fit for me, I would love it."

Unfortunately for Powell, the Sixers didn't call on draft night. With their first-round selection, Philly drafted Kentucky product, Tyrese Maxey. Then for their final two picks in the second round, the Sixers took Arkansas' Isaiah Joe and DePaul's Paul Reed.

The Dream Came True in Due Time

While Powell didn't land with the Sixers last year, his dream did eventually come true this past weekend as he found out he would soon be on a flight to Boston to join the Sixers after playing one game with their G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats.

"I had an hour and a half flight from Dallas to Vegas [after I found out], and I cried for maybe the first 45 minutes of the flight," Powell said. "I couldn't call anybody. I couldn't talk to anybody. So I found that information out, and it was just like, wow. I couldn't believe it."

On Monday night, Powell made his NBA debut with his dream team. As the Sixers missed two of their top point guards, the rookie earned eight minutes of playing time off the bench. While he didn't register his first points during that, just being on the floor donning his favorite team's uniform and helping them get the win was enough to satisfy Powell as the moment gave him a lifetime of memories.

"I got to play with the Blue Coats for a game, and then right after, we flew out, and I was here," he finished. "So that happened within probably the last 72 hours. It's been a dream come true, though. If I could do it all over again, I would. Like I said, it's definitely something I'll be able to tell my family and my kids about."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.