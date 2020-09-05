The season is over for the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, for the third season in a row, the Sixers ended their season with a disappointing playoff loss. For some fans they could use a break away from the game.

For others, they might hop on their PlayStation or XBOX to re-live the season with different results as the latest version of NBA 2K is out in stores now. And now that the game is out, we can see how each Sixers player ranked in NBA 2K21.

A Look at the Ratings

The Starters

Joel Embiid - 91

Ben Simmons - 87

Tobias Harris - 84

Josh Richardson - 80

Shake Milton - 75

To no surprise, Joel Embiid is the highest-rated Sixer in the game as he's just over 90. Ben Simmons is a close second as he's rated just under 90. While Tobias Harris' ranking is a bit low, it's fair based on his play as of late down in the bubble.

The Bench

Al Horford - 80

Alec Burks - 77

Matisse Thybulle - 75

Furkan Korkmaz - 75

Glenn Robinson III - 75

Kyle O'Quinn - 74

Raul Neto - 73

Mike Scott - 72

Norvel Pelle - 71

Zhaire Smith - 70

Marial Shayok - 67

Al Horford being the highest-rated bench player, is reasonable. While Horford had a disappointing first season in Philly, the former Celtics big man could still thrive in a system where he's playing center as opposed to playing power forward alongside another big man.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_