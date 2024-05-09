NBA Analyst: Clippers Wing Would Instantly Turn Sixers Into Contender
After being bounced in the first round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a position to make some major changes. They have over $50 million in cap space to spend, making them a threat in free agency or to swing a big trade.
Since their season came to an end, Paul George has been one of the key players linked to the Sixers. The All-Star forward has a chance to hit the market this summer if he declines his player option. George and the Clippers have had talks about an extension, but the two sides were never able to agree on a deal.
During a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Jay Williams shared his thoughts on the Sixers acquiring George this offseason. He feels pairing him with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey instantly makes Philly a contender.
“I think they’d be right there in the championship contending range,” Williams said. “You think about him, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, now you have the youth. Now you have someone who can help you carry a lot of the weight during the course of the regular season. And I think that’s really big for Joel Embiid.”
13 years into his NBA career, George is still competing at an All-Star level. However, he is getting ready to enter his mid-30s. The nine-time All-Star is fresh off celebrating his 34th birthday. This could be a cause for concern for the Sixers, especially considering George’s injury history.
One positive is that George was a nightly fixture in the Clippers lineup this season. He appeared in 74 games for LA, his most in a season since his time with the OKC Thunder. George averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG during the regular season.
For now, all the Sixers can do is wait to see what George decides to do regarding his player option.