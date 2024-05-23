NBA Analyst Details Latest on Sixers Potential Pursuit of Paul George
Heading into the offseason, one player that has been heavily tied to the Philadelphia 76ers is Paul George. Still weeks away from free agency, one insider spoke on what he's hearing regarding the All-Star forward.
After signing Kawhi Leonard to a long-term extension, the LA Clippers were unable to lock down their other star forward this year. Now, George has the chance to hit the open market a year early. If he declines his player option next season, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
As a team with a sizable amount of cap space, the Sixers are in a position to offer George a max contract in free agency. During a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," insider Kevin O'Connor stated that Philly believes they're in a good position to acquire him this offseason.
"Well, the Sixers think there's a real chance they end up with Paul George," O'Connor told Simmons. "From my understanding, talking with people around the league, they think there's a real chance he ends up leaving. No guarantees, but there's a chance of it."
George, 34, is still playing at an All-Star level at this stage in his career. He is also coming off a promising season where he appeared in 74 games during the regular season. In that time, the nine-time All-Star averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG.
Daryl Morey stated that the Sixers will be looking to add a two-way wing this offseason to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. If George does decide to test the market come free agency, Philly is sure to be one of his top suitors. Between the cap space and chance to contend, they make a lot of sense for PG if he wants a change of scenery.