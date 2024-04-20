NBA Analyst: Sixers-Knicks Series Career Defining for Tyrese Maxey
Heading into the postseason, Tyrese Maxey is one of the biggest X-factors for the Philadelphia 76ers. Leading up to their series with the New York Knicks, one analyst claims this series is a career-defining moment for the first-time All-Star.
One of the key storylines for the Sixers heading into the playoffs is the health of Joel Embiid. After missing two months due to a knee injury, the reigning MVP only got to play a handful of games at the end of the regular season. While he has been impactful since re-entering the lineup, many agree that the superstar center doesn’t look 100%.
With Embiid still returning to form, the Sixers will be relying heavily on Tyrese Maxey. Because of this, Tim Legler feels this is a big moment for the young guard. If he can perform well against the Knicks, Legler thinks it could change the perception of Maxey around the league.
“I think we’re gonna know a lot more about how we view Tyrese Maxey at the end of this series,” Legler said. “If Joel Embiid is limited and you’ve got a guy that’s on this level, that’s an All-Star, that has put up 25, 26 points a game all season. Guess what? It’s on you know.”
Legler finished up by stating a strong series from Maxey could help him climb a tier in the NBA hierarchy.
“If you’re that guy, this is the time,” he continued. “If Embiid is limited, why can’t Tyrese Maxey go average 25, 30? You did it all season, go do it right now in a playoff series. If he does that and the Sixers somehow win this series, Tyrese Maxey is actually gonna climb another wrung in that ladder in how we view him.”
Maxey is coming off his best season to date, averaging 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG. This series is a big matchup for him, as he’ll be going against another rising star at the point guard position. Jalen Brunson is also coming off a career year and will be looking to lead the Knicks deep into the postseason.