NBA Changes Broadcast and Start Time for Upcoming 76ers Games

The NBA made two notable changes in upcoming matchups for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s a look at the latest changes via the NBA.

January 6 vs. Chicago Bulls switched to 7 PM and no longer televised by ESPN

January 10 vs. Detroit Pistons switched to 7 PM and no longer televised by TNT

Which Games Replace the Sixers’?

On January 6, when the Sixers take on the Bulls for the second time this season, both teams will broadcast locally now they are getting moved off of the national broadcast. Instead, ESPN will air the Brooklyn Nets-New Orleans Pelicans matchup.

Although the Sixers have thrived lately and they remain an intriguing watch, the Bulls have been disappointing to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. At 15-19, Chicago sits tenth in the Eastern Conference currently.

The Nets-Pelicans matchup certainly looks more intriguing for a wider audience, as both teams on the ticket are finding tons of success. For Brooklyn, they’ve won ten straight and place second in the East with a 23-10 record. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are first in the West with a 22-12 record.

As for Philadelphia’s January 10 matchup against Detroit, that will be replaced by the Oklahoma City Thunder-Miami Heat matchup. The Philadelphia-Detroit matchup being on primetime was a head-scratcher, to begin with. Perhaps, the NBA anticipated a better season for the Pistons had Cade Cunningham been healthy, but Detroit’s season has not gone well.

With under ten wins in the first 37 games of the season, the Pistons rank at the bottom of the East currently. It’s not a surprise TNT and the NBA decided that Philly-Detroit wouldn’t draw a significant audience on January 10.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.