All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Draft: 76ers' Selection of Jahlil Okafor in 2015 Considered a Top Bust

Justin Grasso

Trusting the Philadelphia 76ers' process was hard, back in 2015. Although the team was looking forward to seeing the tall-man duo of Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid in action when they're both healthy, the Sixers decided to throw another big man into the mix with their 2015 NBA Draft first-round selection of Jahlil Okafor. 

The center out of Duke was deserving of becoming a high-priority pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, landing in Philly with the 76ers didn't work out well for the former Blue Devil. The Sixers had eyes on point guard, D'Angelo Russell, that year, but the Los Angeles Lakers made him the second-overall pick.

At that point, former 76ers General Manager Sam Hinkie wanted to go with a big man, and he had two logical options. The first was Dallas Mavericks' big man, Kristaps Porzingis. In hindsight, he probably would've been better for the 76ers, but Porzingis and his representatives did everything they could to scare the Sixers off. 

Therefore, Hinkie chose Okafor. Despite the 76ers being the NBA's worst squad at the time, Okafor offered promise during his rookie season on the team as he averaged 17 points-per-game in 48 starts for Philly. Since that impressive rookie season, though, Okafor's time with the 76ers was quickly running short. 

After multiple off-court incidents and falling out of favor with Sixers' head coach Brett Brown, Okafor's departure would soon become a top priority for the 76ers' front office in 2017. By December of 2017, the former Duke product was traded to Brooklyn. 

Despite being a top-three pick, Okafor created little-to-no impact for the Sixers. And because of that, the 76ers' selection of Okafor five years later is considered one of the biggest NBA Draft busts since 2010, according to Bleacher Report.

"Had Jahlil Okafor been drafted with the third overall pick in 2005 instead of 2015, he wouldn't be on this list of busts. Instead, he stands out as the near-perfect example of the evolving NBA."

"Okafor came into the league from Duke as an elite, traditional center. He has great hands and a strong inside/around-the-basket game. While he's not quite a 7-footer, at worst, he should have had an Al Jefferson-like career. Instead, Okafor didn't last with the Philadelphia 76ers."

While it's a harsh assessment of Okafor's time with Philly, the above is true. The former Duke star simply wasn't versatile enough to hack it on the Sixers. Although he was drafted with the third pick a year after Joel Embiid was selected third overall, it's clear that Embiid's value ranked much higher than Okafor's early on despite Embiid's injury concerns. 

Unlike many draft busts, Okafor is still in the league five years later. He might not have reached his projected potential from when he was coming out of college, but the 24-year-old big man is doing alright for himself in New Orleans. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former NBA Coach Uses Jordan, LeBron to Defend Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo recently used Michael Jordan and LeBron James as an example to defend 76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: A Fascinating Story of "Murph the Surf"

Jack Roland Murphy first gained infamy in the 1960’s for his surfing prowess but that quickly turned into a life of crime. In an attempt to make more money he began working with some bandits in South Florida.

SI Wire

NBA G League Picks Up Another Top High School Prospect in Daishen Nix

The NBA G League has acquired multiple top high school prospects lately. Five-star recruit Daishen Nix becomes the latest.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Inspired Lloyd Pierce, Marshawn Lynch to Expand 'The Pledge'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons fired up 'The Philly Pledge' last month to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, other athletes have created their own version of the pledge for their respective cities.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Releases Modified Practice Rules for Re-Scheduled Return

When can the Philadelphia 76ers return to practice? Well, the NBA has already modified the date and rules of the original return that was supposed to take place May 1st.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Should Consider Bringing Allen Iverson Era Jerseys Back

A graphic designer recently offered a look into what today's Philadelphia 76ers would like like if they could wear the Allen Iverson era uniforms.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Moves to Pandemic’s Front Line

Less than three months after helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory as their starting right guard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his doctorate in medicine to use: fighting the coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

SI Wire

NBA Changes Plans to Open Practice Facilities After Receiving Pushback

After planning to allow NBA teams in certain states to open up practice facilities on May 1st, the NBA has already changed course.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Praised Joel Embiid For His Leadership

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Furkan Korkmaz recently credited his All-Star teammate, Joel Embiid, for his on and off-court leadership.

Justin Grasso

Chicago Bulls Hiring Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley as General Manager

Justin Grasso