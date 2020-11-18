SI.com
NBA Draft: 76ers Reportedly Made a Promise to Arkansas' Isaiah Joe

Justin Grasso

Making promises to NBA Draft prospects is nothing new to the Philadelphia 76ers. Just last year, the Sixers told Washington guard Matisse Thybulle they would do all they can to make him a member of the Sixers on draft night in 2019.

Sure enough, after moving up in the first round through a trade with the Boston Celtics, the Sixers selected Matisse Thybulle. This year, Philly might not have guaranteed anything to any suspected first-round prospects, but one of their possible second-round picks reportedly received a promise earlier this year.

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Sixers told Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe that they will draft him on Wednesday night. While Joe is more than likely going to be on the board for the Sixers' first pick at No. 21, the Arkansas product could very well still be available for their next selection at No. 34.

The 21-year-old Arkansas native just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Razorbacks this past year. He started in 25 of 26 games and averaged a career-high of 16.9 points-per-game. 

As a two-year starter, Joe has knocked down an average of 38-percent of his three-point shots, which is a good sign for the Sixers, who will likely look for the best shooters in the draft this season.

While Joe reportedly received a promise from Philly leading up to the draft, the timing of when it happened could be critical. Before this month, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand was in control of basketball operations. 

Now, with Daryl Morey running the show, a lot could've changed. If Joe is available early in the second round, don't be surprised to the Sixers snag him as he fills a need for the team. However, despite being made a promise, it's doubtful the Sixers reach on Joe for their first pick.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

