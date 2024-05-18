NBA Draft Prospect Assesses Fit on Sixers With Tyrese Maxey
The 2024 NBA Draft is around the corner. As of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers possess two picks, with their highest selection coming 16th overall.
It’s been a couple of years since the Sixers selected in the first round. The last time they made a pick and kept the player, Philly ended up with Jaden Springer out of Tennessee. At this point, Springer is on the Boston Celtics after getting traded back in February.
The Sixers are currently undecided on whether they’ll bring in a new rookie with the pick or not. As Daryl Morey recently noted that there is unlikely a year-one impact player available where they are selecting, one report suggested the Sixers are expected to move out of the first round, favoring a trade for a veteran player.
For the time being, the Sixers are expected to make a pick, and one popular mock draft prospect for the 76ers has been the Providence guard Devin Carter.
As Carter joins other incoming NBA rookies in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine this week, the young guard recently discussed the idea of potentially playing in Philadelphia — and he specifically noted he likes his fit playing alongside the first-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
“I think I’ll fit in pretty well,” Carter told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “I like Maxey. I like what he does on offense and everything. I thought I could be a good compliment to him, especially spreading the floor, letting the ball breathe. When he draws two [defenders], kick it for an open three and also provide that defensive anchor. You know [being] somebody who can lock down other team’s best player and just getting team stops to get out in transition and go.”
Carter is recognized as one of the more valuable two-way guards in the draft. With three seasons of action under his belt, Carter has shown a lot of potential.
Last season, he started 33 games for Providence. Increasing his three-point shooting volume by three attempts, Carter averaged 38 percent from deep on seven attempts per game. He produced 20 points per game while collecting nine rebounds and dishing out four assists.
The Sixers are expected to make a lot of changes to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s supporting cast, as most of their roster is set to hit free agency. Carter certainly fits in with Nick Nurse’s system, which makes him a candidate to get selected at 16 if the 76ers keep the pick.