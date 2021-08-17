JJ Redick Reacts to Joel Embiid's Extension With Sixers

Former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick is patiently waiting to find his next NBA destination. Last season, Redick wrapped up his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans after 91 games. Expecting a buyout, Redick had intentions of hitting the open market and returning to the East Coast, where he was expected to land a deal with either the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, or the Sixers.

On the day of the trade deadline last season, Redick didn't get that buyout he wanted. Instead, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Due to injury, Redick played just 13 games with the Mavericks during the regular season. He didn't log a single minute during the Mavs' seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs.

After his very short-lived stint in Dallas, Redick is a free agent once again. While many expected him to finally make his move to the East Coast and join one of the mentioned teams above, the veteran sharpshooter seems to be interested in taking some time off before eventually joining a contender.

For now, Redick is embracing being a spectator. And the 37-year-old shooting guard enjoyed seeing one of his former teammates get paid this week. On Tuesday, the Sixers' front office kicked the day off with a significant move. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, superstar center Joel Embiid has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Sixers.

The four-year extension is worth $196 million. It will keep Embiid with the Sixers through the 2026-2027 season. Over time, the All-Star big man will earn a total of $261 million. Redick, Embiid's former teammate, seems happy to see his friend get paid as the big man's future paychecks will likely be well-deserved.

Although Embiid had a slow start to his career as he battled injuries that kept him off the floor for his first two seasons in the NBA, the former Kansas center has become an All-Star regular and now an MVP finalist. While injuries still get in Embiid's way from time to time, he's learned to battle through and still give the Sixers everything he's got whenever he's on the floor.

