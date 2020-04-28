NBA G League Picks Up Another Top High School Prospect in Daishen Nix

All76ers
The NCAA Men's Basketball league took another loss on Tuesday as an incoming prospect, Daishen Nix, rerouted his basketball career. Nix, who is a five-star recruit out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and viewed as the 20th best player in the nation, according to ESPN, initially planned to join the NCAA by committing to UCLA.

However, the direction of several top college prospects might've convinced Nix to rethink his next step. Last week, the NBA G League had an exciting series of events. With new rules set in place for prospects coming out of high school, the NBA G League has been looking forward to prospects taking the professional direction, as opposed to going through the NCAA in order to get to the NBA Draft.

Top high school recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd both chose to go the route of the NBA G League last week. Those two became the first prospects to form the G League's newest squad, which will feature "younger players complemented by older veterans," according to Forbes. 

This week, Daishen Nix became the third prospect to join the NBA G League straight out of high school. Despite being committed to the UCLA Bruins, the five-star point guard decided to de-commit from the school and plans to take a fast track to the pros, where he will have the opportunity to focus on NBA-style basketball while also learning new life skills development for his professional career.

