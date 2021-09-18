NBA Insider Doesn't Envision Rockets Moving John Wall This Season

John Wall is at an awkward phase in his career. Ever since coming to the pros as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall starred for the Washington Wizards. However, he had a change of scenery last offseason.

After dealing with a notable Achilles injury, which kept him off the court for the entire 2019-2020 season, Wall found himself traded to the Houston Rockets in the deal that netted the Wizards former MVP guard Russell Westbrook.

Initially, it seemed former Rockets star James Harden was going to try and salvage his situation in Houston to work alongside Wall. However, that idea was short-lived as Harden eventually sat out until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

That left Wall playing in a bad situation with the Rockets. Despite appearing in 40 games, averaging 20 points, Wall couldn't do much to help the Rockets in the standings. Finishing with 17 wins and 55 losses, the Rockets placed dead last in the Western Conference and failed to make the postseason.

At this point, it's clear the Rockets have reached rebuilding status. For a 31-year-old guard like John Wall, that's not somewhere he wants to be. Therefore, the Rockets and Wall are reportedly set on finding the veteran guard a new home via trade.

However, that's not going to be an easy task. As Wall is owed just over $90 million for the next two seasons, he's a difficult sell across the league. While buying him out could be an option, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that's not a thought in the Rockets' mind right now.

Wall could help several teams attempting to reach contender status next year, including the Sixers. But getting him through trade isn't something Daryl Morey, nor other Presidents and General Managers across the NBA are likely willing to do.

Therefore, the chances of Wall actually finding a new home for next season is unlikely. According to ESPN NBA Insider Bobby Marks, he doesn't envision Wall playing in another uniform in 2021-2022.

“I don’t see John Wall being moved at all during the year,” Marks said on an Instagram live session via Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It would stun me.”

Could the Sixers technically land Wall via trade? Of course, they have the salaries and assets to take on the veteran point guard. However, it isn't easy to imagine a scenario where the Sixers dish out Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris for the aging and injury-prone Wall. The chances of Simmons getting moved are almost guaranteed this year, but Morey is likely to go younger while trading away the 25-year-old All-Star.

