NBA Insider Reveals Important Update on Rumored Sixers Trade Target

Could the Philadelphia 76ers actually get the opportunity to make a run at Jimmy Butler this summer?

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a shot as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
If there is an All-Star caliber player on a team’s trade block, you can bet the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be linked to them. Even players who haven’t officially requested a change of scenery have been linked as potential additions to the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler falls under that category for multiple reasons. One, he’s extension-eligible and is expected to search for some long-term security with his contract situation. Two, he remains close with his former teammate, Embiid, to this day.

In a perfect world, the Sixers never let go of Butler, and allowed Embiid to continue playing alongside the teammate that ended up getting away. This offseason, there’s a large portion of Sixers fans who would enjoy seeing Daryl Morey’s front office right the team’s wrongs of the past.

However, NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports recently reported that executives across the league currently aren’t under the impression that a change of scenery is in store for Butler.

“The Sixers, of course, have been in the Butler business before. He and Embiid maintained a close relationship, and Butler may have been the All-Star whom Morey most often attempted to acquire in Houston, sources said. At this juncture, however, league executives are of the mind Butler will most likely remain with the Heat.”

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hugs Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) on the court after a 76ers victory in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Over the last two seasons, the Heat have struggled during the regular season. Yet, they proved with a healthy Butler, an eighth-seed means nothing when the postseason approaches. In 2023, the Heat made an improbable run to the NBA Finals before facing defeat against the Denver Nuggets.

In 2024, the Heat once again entered the playoffs with the Eastern Conference’s final seed. This time around, they lost in the first round. However, Butler was absent due to an injury, which once again proved the veteran’s value to the team.

Last year, Butler appeared in 60 games for the Heat, averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He averaged 50 percent of his shots from the field and produced threes at a career-high rate, draining 41 percent of his shots from deep.

Durability has been an issue for Butler, who hasn’t played in over 65 games since his last run with the Chicago Bulls in 2016-2017. His postseason performances simply cannot be overlooked, though.

After averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists during his lone playoff run with the 76ers in 2019, Butler has produced 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists across four playoff runs with the Miami Heat.

The veteran still brings a lot of value to the table, especially when the season’s on the line. The Sixers have been searching for another prominent player to pair alongside Embiid and Maxey to help them construct a deep playoff run.

Butler would certainly be a name to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses, but it seems the smoke hasn’t come from real fire just yet.

