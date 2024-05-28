All 76ers

NBA Insider Reveals Sixers’ Threat Level to Land Lakers’ LeBron James

Is there a chance for the Philadelphia 76ers to land LeBron James?

Justin Grasso

Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) directs a play during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) directs a play during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers’ hunt for a third star this summer is expected to include the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James.

While James isn’t guaranteed to reach free agency this summer, there is a chance he could hit the open market by declining his player option for the 2024-2024 NBA season.

The rumors circling around the league suggest that James would like to secure an extension as early as this season. If he doesn’t reach one with the Lakers, that could lead LeBron to play ball in free agency and explore other options.

In the event LeBron makes himself available, Daryl Morey’s front office in Philadelphia is expected to make a run at the future Hall of Famer.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, it seems they are long shots to land LeBron at this time.

This week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers are in a “very, very strong position” to retain James for next season and beyond. But as long as James isn’t locked in with LA long-term, the Sixers are expected to pose at least some level of a threat.

“It is fair to point out that Daryl Morey has been trying to sign LeBron for a decade now,” said Windhorst. “He had multiple different opportunities and of the teams that have a chance to win the championship next year, the only team with cap space that could offer LeBron a max contract is the 76ers. Other teams can do sign and trades, but the Lakers wouldn’t have to cooperate.The 76ers are a threat. I don’t think they are a serious threat, but certainly in the NBA, you never rule anything out.”

Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In the past, there was mutual interest between the Sixers and LeBron. Before the star forward inked a deal with the LA Lakers in 2018, James considered the Sixers briefly.

According to Windhorst, Daryl Morey had interest in luring LeBron to the Houston Rockets before he joined the Sixers’ front office in 2020. This summer could be another chance for Morey to make a run at the 20-time NBA All-Star as the Sixers look to re-tool their supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA