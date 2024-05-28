NBA Insider Reveals Sixers’ Threat Level to Land Lakers’ LeBron James
The Philadelphia 76ers’ hunt for a third star this summer is expected to include the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James.
While James isn’t guaranteed to reach free agency this summer, there is a chance he could hit the open market by declining his player option for the 2024-2024 NBA season.
The rumors circling around the league suggest that James would like to secure an extension as early as this season. If he doesn’t reach one with the Lakers, that could lead LeBron to play ball in free agency and explore other options.
In the event LeBron makes himself available, Daryl Morey’s front office in Philadelphia is expected to make a run at the future Hall of Famer.
Unfortunately for the Sixers, it seems they are long shots to land LeBron at this time.
This week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers are in a “very, very strong position” to retain James for next season and beyond. But as long as James isn’t locked in with LA long-term, the Sixers are expected to pose at least some level of a threat.
“It is fair to point out that Daryl Morey has been trying to sign LeBron for a decade now,” said Windhorst. “He had multiple different opportunities and of the teams that have a chance to win the championship next year, the only team with cap space that could offer LeBron a max contract is the 76ers. Other teams can do sign and trades, but the Lakers wouldn’t have to cooperate.The 76ers are a threat. I don’t think they are a serious threat, but certainly in the NBA, you never rule anything out.”
In the past, there was mutual interest between the Sixers and LeBron. Before the star forward inked a deal with the LA Lakers in 2018, James considered the Sixers briefly.
According to Windhorst, Daryl Morey had interest in luring LeBron to the Houston Rockets before he joined the Sixers’ front office in 2020. This summer could be another chance for Morey to make a run at the 20-time NBA All-Star as the Sixers look to re-tool their supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.