NBA Insider Reveals State of Sixers Veteran Tobias Harris’ Future
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster is expected to see many changes. Aside from Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Ricky Council, and Jeff Dowtin, the Sixers will find most of last year’s roster hitting the free agency market.
The expectation is that Tyrese Maxey will be back. While the Sixers are likely willing to offer Maxey a max contract, even an offer sheet from another team will allow the Sixers to match the restricted free agent, keeping him on for years to come.
Aside from those three, the Sixers aren’t guaranteed to retain any of their other core players from the previous run, including the veteran forward, Tobias Harris.
Since the 2018-2019 season, Harris has been a member of the 76ers. Amidst his career year with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris was dealt to the Sixers at the 2019 trade deadline. Although his contract expired that following summer, he returned to the Sixers on a five-year contract.
This offseason, Harris’ deal is set to expire. While Harris didn’t have much to say about his future following the Sixers’ first-round loss against the New York Knicks, the growing expectation around the league has been Harris will move on.
According to Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Jake Fischer, that remains the case just a few weeks into the offseason.
“Harris, by all accounts, is not expected to be back with the Sixers after a tenuous end to his Philadelphia tenure,” Fischer wrote this week.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey noted that the front office had an interest in retaining all of their free agents, although he made it clear that was not a realistic scenario.
Morey spoke positively about Harris specifically, making it known that he believes the power forward could be a contributing piece on a championship contender.
Harris and the Sixers would both benefit from a change this offseason. As Harris’ final seasons of his five-year deal approached, the veteran started to see his role getting reduced with the growth of Tyrese Maxey.
A new addition to the starting front court would give the Sixers a fresh look. Meanwhile, Harris could land in a situation where he climbs back up the pecking order of a team’s offense.
In six seasons with Philadelphia, Harris averaged 18 points on 37 percent shooting from deep, and collected seven rebounds per game.