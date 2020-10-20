SI.com
Former NBA Guard Jameer Nelson Joins Sixers Front Office

Justin Grasso

Before he ever made it to the NBA, Jameer Nelson was a popular name around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Back in 2000, the Chester-born guard had NBA aspirations as he geared up for his collegiate career at St. Joseph's University in Philly. 

After a successful college stint, Nelson entered the 2004 NBA Draft and was selected 20th overall by the Orlando Magic. Over the course of a 14-year career, Nelson played for the Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Detroit Pistons. He called it a career after his 2018 run.

Lately, Nelson has worked as a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, but now the Philly legend is looking to get into the business side of basketball -- and his hometown team is giving him his first shot.

On Tuesday night, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported the Sixers planned to hire Nelson for the 2020-2021 season as a scout. Nelson will also have the title of Assistant General Manager for the Sixers' G League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats. 

While Nelson's hiring in Philly comes as somewhat of a shock, the former NBA guard has been planning a future in an NBA front office for quite some time now. Back in March, Nelson told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick he was looking into becoming a coach or a GM in the future.

Last year, Nelson attempted to acquire a coaching job at his alma mater, St. Joe's, but he lost out on the job to Billy Lange. While Nelson was disappointed, he wasn't bitter. Now, a year later, he's back in the NBA working on the business side of hoops.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

