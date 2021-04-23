Shaq Gives His Thoughts on Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic MVP Race

The MVP race continues to be a growing topic of conversation as the Philadelphia 76ers' regular season slowly winds down. At this point in the race, it is clear it has come down to two players.

Whether you feel the award belongs to Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, history will be made this season.

A center has not hoisted the MVP trophy in more than 20 years. The last to do it was Shaquille O'Neal back in the 1999-2000 season.

Before the matchup between the Sixers and Bucks on Thursday night, the MVP conversation would come up during the national broadcast. This would lead to Shaq giving his answer on who should win between the two All-Star centers.

"I'd give it to Joel Embiid right now. He's playing the game like he's supposed to be playing. He's leading, rebounding, he's playing inside. He's out there having fun. His [points per game] is more than [Jokic's], and he's a little bit better, not a lot better. He'd be a 10 and [Jokic] would be a 9.9. They're very, very close," said Shaq.

Shaq is not wrong in saying the two are close. Both players are having incredible seasons. As of now, Embiid is averaging 30.1 PPG, 11.1 RPG, and 3.1 APG. On the other side, Jokic is putting up 26.4 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 8.7 APG.

The glaring area that stands out between the two is games played. Embiid has appeared in 41 games this season, while Jokic has played in 58. Missed time could end up being the deciding factor in which of these big men walk away with MVP honors.

Shaq has never been one to shy away from criticizing Embiid, so hearing him pick him was quite surprising. It looks like Embiid is turning his doubters into believers after the incredible campaign he has put on this season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.