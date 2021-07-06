NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Take VCU's Hyland Late in 1st Round

What will the Philadelphia 76ers do with their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft? Knowing the team's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, we can probably bet the pick is on the table to be traded.

But just because the 28th overall pick will likely be shopped around the league before the big event, which is set to take place in a few weeks, doesn't mean Morey is guaranteed to part ways with it.

Late first-rounders are always significant gambles, but there are expected to be plenty of talented players worth the selection when Philly is on the clock. And in a recent mock draft put together by FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre, the Sixers snag VCU standout Nah'Shon Hyland with the 28th pick in the draft.

Why Bring 'Bones' to Philly?

"Hyland's tenacious defense and aggressive nature will fit well coming off the bench in Philadelphia, a city that loves blue-collar toughness. At only 6-foot-3, he has a 6-foot-9 wingspan. That matters more than his 169-pound weight. For instance, Cam Payne stood 6 feet but had a 6-foot-7 wingspan at 182 pounds. Hyland isn’t that type of shooter … yet."

The Wilmington, Delaware native just wrapped up his Sophomore season at VCU. Although he came off the bench in his first go-round in the NCAA, Hyland started all 24 games in 2020-2021.

Averaging roughly 31 minutes per game, Hyland put up 19 points per game in his 24 matchups. As he attempted an average of 14 shots, Hyland drained 44-percent of his shots from the field and hit on 37-percent of his three-pointers.

Hyland might have a lot of improvements to make before he's seen as a rotational player in the NBA, but he certainly doesn't lack confidence in his ability to come to an NBA organization and make an impact.

Following an impressive showing at the NBA Combine, Bones improved his stock and made it clear that his confidence and ability to promote his game verbally would certainly help him become an immediate fan favorite -- especially in a city like Philly.

If the Sixers were to snag Hyland at pick No. 28, they would add another lovable young prospect to play alongside other fan favorites such as Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.