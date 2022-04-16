Last season, the Atlanta Hawks had high expectations heading into the year. After a slow start, which led to the firing of head coach Lloyd Pierce, it seemed Atlanta was headed towards another down season.

But then things turned around. Eventually, the Hawks clinched the Eastern Conference's fifth seed in the playoffs and played the role of the underdogs from there on out.

After taking down the New York Knicks in five games, the Hawks engaged in a series with the East's top seed, the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta pulled off the upset while the Hawks and the Sixers needed seven games to settle the series.

The Hawks' 2021 playoff run was already successful when they defeated the Sixers. So, anything beyond that was just a bonus. While they put up a good fight against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks fell short to the eventual champions and felt good about their future.

The 2021-2022 season didn't go as expected for Atlanta. In a tougher Eastern Conference season, the Hawks were on the verge of missing the playoffs. The Hawks weren't playoff-bound right away as they wrapped up the year with a 43-39 record. Instead, they had to compete in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

Earlier in the week, the Hawks faced off against the Charlotte Hornets. After dominating the Hornets with ease, the Hawks still had to win one more matchup before they clinched a spot in the postseason.

On Friday night, the Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers went toe-to-toe. At first, it seemed Cleveland had all of the momentum in the matchup. As they fired off with 36 points in the first quarter, the Cavs led by as much as 14 out of the gate.

The Hawks battled back in the second quarter, but a comeback wasn't in their cards quite yet. By halftime, the Hawks trailed 10 points and needed their starting lineup to come alive and bring the game back within arm's reach.

Sure enough, Hawks All-Star Trae Young did his job. In the quarter, Young collected 16 points in 12 minutes. After rallying for 33 points, Atlanta managed to not only get the game within single digits, but they stole the lead several times.

Going into the fourth quarter, the matchup was tied at 84. Young, who has been in some challenging spots during do-or-die matchups before, put his experience to the test. Fortunately for the Hawks, he was successful.

Another 16-point quarter from the young star helped the Hawks outscore the Cavaliers 23-17. With that, the Hawks' comeback was complete as they defeated the Cavaliers and ended their season.

The Hawks become the eighth and final Eastern Conference squad to notch a spot in the playoffs. They'll face the Miami Heat for a seven-game series beginning on Sunday afternoon in South Beach.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.