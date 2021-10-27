NBA News: Zach LaVine Suffers Injury After Hot Start

    • October 27, 2021
    NBA News: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Suffers Injury After Hot Start
    NBA News: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Suffers Injury After Hot Start

    The Chicago Bulls made some of the biggest moves over the court of the offseason this year. As they've underwhelmed season after season with Zach LaVine as the face of the franchise, the Bulls looked to go all in and build around the 26-year-old star.

    Chicago's moves have worked to perfection so far. After opening up their regular season with a victory over the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday, the Bulls went on to win three-straight games against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Pistons again, and the Toronto Raptors. With their latest win, the Bulls went 4-0 for the first time since 1996 when Michael Jordan was the face of the franchise.

    As exciting as the Bulls are in the NBA right now, they will face a bit of an obstacle amid their perfect start. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bulls star Zach LaVine suffered a notable injury in Monday's win over the Raptors.

    Per Charania's report, LaVine is dealing with a small ligament tear in the thumb of his non-shooting hand. Considering his setback won't affect his shooting hand, LaVine will reportedly play through the pain as he wants to continue helping the Bulls win games as they've gotten off to a red-hot start.

    Last season, the Bulls finished in 11th place with a record of 31-41. They were one seed away from clinching an appearance in the Play-In Tournament. This year, the Bulls find themselves as the final team remaining undefeated in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, LaVine wants to keep the momentum rolling.

