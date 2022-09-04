NBA News: Donovan Mitchell Officially Joins Sixers’ Conference

Throughout the majority of the 2022 NBA offseason, rumors flew around regarding the status of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After Mitchell’s Jazz sidekick Rudy Gobert was sent packing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed Mitchell could be the next domino to fall.

While the Jazz first avoided any trade-related discussion surrounding Mitchell, Utah eventually decided a rebuild would be best for their future. Suddenly, Mitchell was available.

It seemed Mitchell was New York’s to lose, as the Knicks were the frontrunners to land him from the jump. But after the Knicks and the Jazz failed to agree on ideal trade terms for both sides early last week, the Knicks extended their young standout RJ Barrett, which complicated further trade discussions.

That’s when the Cleveland Cavaliers took advantage and entered the Mitchell sweepstakes. A couple of days after the Knicks extended Barrett, the Jazz, and the Cavs struck a blockbuster deal. On Saturday, the agreement was finalized, according to a press release.

Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, announced the official terms of the deal. The Cavaliers sent Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and three future unprotected first-round draft picks (2025, 2027, 2029) to Utah while also agreeing to swap picks in 2026 and 2028 to land Mitchell.

Now, Mitchell joins the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference once and for all.

“The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the NBA’s most dynamic young All-Stars to Cleveland,” said Altman. “Already a special and proven talent at just 25 years old, Donovan brings a competitive mentality that organically fits with the core group of this team. We are excited to see the impact that someone of Donovan’s caliber can bring to the Cavaliers with his ability to score the basketball but also make plays for his teammates.”

The Cavaliers surprised the East last year when they remained within the playoff picture throughout the season. By the end of the year, the Cavs ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference and secured a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Unfortunately, Cleveland ended the year on a low note. Although they were favored to gain the eighth seed in the playoffs over the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavaliers came up short in their Play-In game. With a loss to the Hawks, the Cavaliers missed the playoffs for the fourth-straight season.

Despite coming up short of cracking the postseason last year, the Cavaliers were expected to bounce back in 2021-2022. The Cavaliers boost their playoff odds by adding Mitchell as the multi-time All-Star guard brings playoff experience to Cleveland.

