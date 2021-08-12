Former Sixers Draft Pick Kyle Korver Joins Brooklyn Nets Staff

Since entering the NBA in 2003, former Creighton standout Kyle Korver has carved out a solid career for himself. Despite being such a late selection in the 2003 NBA Draft, Korver's consistency allowed him to have longevity in the league.

The former second-round pick joined the Sixers via the draft in 2003. He appeared in 74 games during his first season, averaging a little over 10 minutes off the bench. From then on, he was a reliable contributor for the Sixers as he garnered significant minutes over the next few seasons.

Then midway through his fifth year on the Sixers, Korver was traded to the Utah Jazz. The veteran sharpshooter played for the Jazz up until the 2010-2011 season, then played with the Chicago Bulls for the next two years.

Following his short stint in Chicago, Korver joined the Atlanta Hawks and spent the next five seasons there. Midway through his fifth season in Atlanta, Korver was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played another 124 games across three seasons before making another appearance on the Jazz and having a final go-round with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After playing in 1,200-plus games, Korver finally got a season off last year. While he could probably earn a role coming off the bench for another team at 40-years-old, the former Sixers draft pick is looking forward to the next phase of his career.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyle Korver will join the Brooklyn Nets. Not as a veteran reserve, though. But as a member of Steve Nash's coaching staff. Like most former players, Korver will get his coaching start as a player development assistant.

With Korver joining Brooklyn's staff, he'll be back in Atlantic Division coaching the Nets, who will face the Sixers several times throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.