NBA News: Goran Dragic Lands With Sixers Rival

Skip to main content
Goran Dragic Lands With Sixers Rival After Buyout

Goran Dragic Lands With Sixers Rival After Buyout

The Brooklyn Nets have added a new piece beyond the NBA trade deadline. Former Miami Heat standout guard Goran Dragic wrapped up a successful tenure in South Beach last season.

Following his seven-year stint in Miami, Dragic was moved during the offseason via trade in the deal that landed Miami Kyle Lowry. After landing with the Toronto Raptors, it became clear that Dragic wasn't going to be up North long-term.

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Dragic appeared in just five games with the Raptors. During his five-game stint, Dragic averaged 18 minutes on the floor. He put up eight points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

After a forgettable start to the season with the Raptors, Dragic was moved on the day of the trade deadline. Along with a first-round draft pick, Dragic was sent packing to the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors received Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young, and a 2022 second-round selection in return.

Read More

While Dragic was getting a fresh start, it became clear he wasn't going to remain with the Spurs. As expected, Dragic and the Spurs reached a buyout. And the veteran guard became a free agent, who was expected to sign with a contender.

Did the Sixers Have Interest?

While Dragic made sense for the Philadelphia 76ers as they could use a backup guard behind Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, there was no indication that the Sixers were in the market for Dragic.

At first, there were rumors that Dragic might land with the Dallas Mavericks. Last week, the Mavericks weren't among interested suitors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly in the market for Dragic, but he went in a different direction.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Not only does Dragic come off the market as one of the few ball-handlers available, but he joins a direct competitor of Philadelphia's as Brooklyn is looking to bolster their bench as they continue to work on getting healthy ahead of the playoff push.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17027574_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Goran Dragic Lands With Sixers Rival

By Justin Grasso
34 seconds ago
USATSI_17732991_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Puts on Stellar Performance in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By Justin Grasso
3 hours ago
USATSI_17721928_168388689_lowres
News

76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By Justin Grasso
18 hours ago
USATSI_17225971_168388689_lowres
News

Draymond Green Believes Nets Won by Trading Harden to Sixers

By Justin Grasso
19 hours ago
USATSI_17700683_168388689_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum Appreciates Praise From Sixers Legend Allen Iverson

By Justin Grasso
20 hours ago
USATSI_17690375_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Daryl Morey Would Be Open to Shortened Season and Different Playoff Format

By Justin Grasso
23 hours ago
USATSI_17690374_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Isn't Investigating Sixers After Landing James Harden

By Justin Grasso
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_17663574_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Enjoyed Playing With Josh Giddey at Rising Stars Challenge

By Justin Grasso
Feb 19, 2022