NBA News: Goran Dragic Lands With Sixers Rival

The Brooklyn Nets have added a new piece beyond the NBA trade deadline. Former Miami Heat standout guard Goran Dragic wrapped up a successful tenure in South Beach last season.

Following his seven-year stint in Miami, Dragic was moved during the offseason via trade in the deal that landed Miami Kyle Lowry. After landing with the Toronto Raptors, it became clear that Dragic wasn't going to be up North long-term.

During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Dragic appeared in just five games with the Raptors. During his five-game stint, Dragic averaged 18 minutes on the floor. He put up eight points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

After a forgettable start to the season with the Raptors, Dragic was moved on the day of the trade deadline. Along with a first-round draft pick, Dragic was sent packing to the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors received Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young, and a 2022 second-round selection in return.

While Dragic was getting a fresh start, it became clear he wasn't going to remain with the Spurs. As expected, Dragic and the Spurs reached a buyout. And the veteran guard became a free agent, who was expected to sign with a contender.

Did the Sixers Have Interest?

While Dragic made sense for the Philadelphia 76ers as they could use a backup guard behind Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, there was no indication that the Sixers were in the market for Dragic.

At first, there were rumors that Dragic might land with the Dallas Mavericks. Last week, the Mavericks weren't among interested suitors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly in the market for Dragic, but he went in a different direction.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Not only does Dragic come off the market as one of the few ball-handlers available, but he joins a direct competitor of Philadelphia's as Brooklyn is looking to bolster their bench as they continue to work on getting healthy ahead of the playoff push.

