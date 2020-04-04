It's a tough time to be an athlete or a fan of sports. As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the United States of America, all sports are forced to remain on hold. The NBA started the trend of suspending the season back on March 11th, as a player from within the league tested positive for the coronavirus.

After that unforgettable night, pretty much every other sport across the country went on lockdown as well. Now, sports fans have been left with re-runs and documentaries while sports leagues such as the NBA attempt to get creative.

First, the NBA looked to entertain fans with NBA 2K20 simulations being broadcasted on TV. While the attempt was admirable, anybody can fire up 2K and watch their own simulation. Therefore, the NBA had to get more creative.

Earlier in the week, the league managed to assemble a 16-man NBA 2K tournament among notable players from within the league to broadcasted on ESPN. Now, the NBA is trying to create more entertainment as the league anticipates being on suspension for at least the next couple of months.

On Saturday night, the latest quarantine event the NBA has come up with happens to be a simple game of HORSE, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The game will reportedly feature a handful of "high profile" players, who will "shoot in isolation -- presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors."

At the moment, details about the event are being finalized. It's unclear which players will participate, but what we do know is that the game will be aired on ESPN.

