NBA News: LaMelo Ball Will Replace Kevin Durant at All-Star Game

When the 2022 NBA All-Star game starters were revealed a few weeks back, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant earned yet another All-Star nod. With the most fan votes in the Eastern Conference, it was obvious Durant was on his way to picking up his 12th All-Star honors.

However, not too long after Durant officially notched another ticket to the All-Star game, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Brooklyn's superstar forward intended to sit out this season, as he's dealing with a setback.

A few weeks ago, Durant left Brooklyn's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans early as he suffered a knee injury. After undergoing an MRI, the Nets revealed Durant's official diagnosis on January 16.

The Statement

"Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate."

For the last 11 games, Durant has been sidelined with his injury. And now that he's officially withdrawn from the All-Star game this season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced his replacement on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will replace Durant this year. While Ball won't start in Durant's place later this month, the Brooklyn forward's absence will allow Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum to start.

With Ball replacing Durant in this year's All-Star Game, the second-year former Rookie of the Year winner will earn his first All-Stars nod. Ball, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the NBA All-Stars will make their way to Cleveland to play in the big game on Sunday, February 20, in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will tip-off at 8 PM ET.

