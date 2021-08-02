Report: Hornets' Malik Monk to Become Unrestricted Free Agent

Now that the NBA draft has come and gone, all eyes are on free agency. Before things officially kick off on Monday night, teams had their deadline of deciding what to do with players on options for next season.

Ahead of Sunday's deadline, the Charolette Hornets found themselves with a pair of decisions to make. Not one but two of their guards were heading into restricted free agency. Due to the plethora of young guards on the roster now, Charolette decided to cut ties with a former lottery pick.

Rod Boone of Sports Illustrated reported that Malik Monk will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Hornets decide not to extend a qualifying offer.

Monk was drafted by the Hornets with the 11th overall pick back in 2017. Over the past four years, he struggled to find his footing. Now the 22-year-old has the opportunity to get a much-needed change of scenery.

One thing Monk has going for him heading into free agency is he posted some of the best numbers of his career last season. In 42 games played, Monk averaged 11.7 PPG (career-high), 2.4 RPG, and 2.1 APG. He also shot a career-best 40.1% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game.

Still being in the early years of his career, Monk's game has room to grow. There are sure to be multiple teams interested in taking a flyer on the former lottery pick.

The Sixers should be a team circling Monk's situation. He is the perfect type of low-risk, high-reward signing for a team with limited cap space.

Monk checks a lot of boxes for the Sixers' second unit. He is an effective shooter on the outside and can put the ball on the floor and create for himself. Not to mention he has shown the ability to be a microwave scorer off the bench in the past.

Heading into free agency, the Sixers have multiple roles they need to fill. Brining in Monk would add to the batch of young guards currently on the roster. With his potential upside, it is a move Daryl Morey should at least consider.

