All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA News: Jazz Stars Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Clear COVID-19 Tests

Justin Grasso

It seems like it has been well over a month now since the NBA has been suspended from all activities. Crazy enough, it has only been a little over two weeks. I guess time really does drag on when there are no sports going on.

That unfortunate, but necessary trend of suspending sports in America was first started by the NBA a couple of weeks ago when a case of COVID-19 appeared in the league. Just before the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder were getting ready to tip-off against each other, Utah's medical staff urged the referees to call the matchup off.

Hours before the Utah-OKC matchup, the Jazz's star big man Rudy Gobert was ruled out for the evening as he was fighting an illness. After undergoing multiple non-coronavirus tests with results coming back negative, team doctors had no choice but to find out if Gobert was dealing with a case of COVID-19 or not.

It turned out he was. And once the news got out that Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA suspended the season almost immediately. The following morning, Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also received word that he was positive for the virus too. Then multiple players around the NBA tested positive as the weeks went on.

At this point, though, Gobert and Mitchell are reportedly in the clear. After getting tested, all Jazz players and personnel have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, according to Sports Illustrated NBA Insider, Chris Mannix. These results won't speed up the return process of the NBA at all -- but any amount of positive news regarding COVID-19 for the NBA is a great sign moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Will Face Suns' Mikal Bridges on NBA 2K20 Friday

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has an NBA 2K20 matchup against Phoenix Suns' Philadelphia native, Mikal Bridges on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

What's the key question surrounding the Sixers at this time?

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Michael Rubin is Putting Fanatics to Good Use During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin is turning his Fanatics company into a mask and hospital gown production to help fight COVID-19.

Justin Grasso

NBC Sports Philly Aired 2K Simulation of Sixers vs. Timberwolves Wednesday

With no NBA on, NBC Sports Philly decided to air an NBA 2K20 Simulation of the Sixers versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Phillies' Bryce Harper Rocks Ben Simmons Sixers Jersey During Workout

Philadelphia Phillies superstar outfielder Bryce Harper showed the world that he's wearing a Ben Simmons Sixers jersey while working out during his quarantine.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Pistons' Christian Wood Has Reportedly Recovered From COVID-19

Detroit Pistons rising star Christian Wood has apparently fully recovered from COVID-19, after contracting the virus a couple of weeks ago.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Makes Cereal Comparisons for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

As a big fan of cereal, Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson decided to compare Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to certain cereals.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid, Al Horford Show Support for T'Wolves' Karl Anthony-Towns

Sixers veteran's Al Horford and Joel Embiid recently reached out to show support to T'Wolves big man, Karl Anthony-Towns.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Michael Rubin Reacts to Josh Harris' Decision to Cancel Pay Cuts

Sixers Limited Partner, Michael Rubin, was reportedly upset with the team's Managing Partner, Josh Harris, as he attempted to enforce pay cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is Pleased Josh Harris, Sixers Reversed Pay Cuts for Employees

Sixers center Joel Embiid planned to cover the 20-percent pay cut that team employees were going to suffer. Fortunately, he no longer has to as Josh Harris reversed the decision.

Justin Grasso