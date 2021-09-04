NBA News: Nets Add LaMarcus Aldridge Following Medical Clearance

The Brooklyn Nets have been stacking the deck ever since they inked Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to big contracts a couple of offseasons ago. Last year, they formed a big three as they added James Harden into the mix via trade.

With their big three locked in, Brooklyn then started adding notable veteran players that complement their trio of stars. Former second-overall pick LaMarcus Aldridge was one of the pieces to Brooklyn's puzzle last year.

After spending six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, the veteran power forward was ready to move on and join a contender. Although the Spurs front office shopped Aldridge around the league, teams weren't biting.

Therefore, the Spurs eventually decided to buy out Aldridge and allowed the veteran to enter the free agency market rather late into the season. Aldridge quickly found his new team as he joined the Nets in late March. He made his debut at the start of April.

In five games, Aldridge averaged 26 minutes on the floor with the Nets. He put up 12 points per game, collected four rebounds per game, and blocked two shots per matchup during his short stint. After appearing in five matchups, Aldridge announced his retirement abruptly after receiving concerning news about his health.

Dealing with health concerns arising from an irregular heartbeat, Aldridge felt he had no choice but to call it a career. However, his final five-game stint in Brooklyn won't be the last we've seen of the NBA veteran.

On Friday, Aldridge was cleared to play hoops in the NBA once again. Once he was told he could get back out on the floor, Aldridge inked a deal with the Nets, where he'll give it another go. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Aldridge landed a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.

Aldridge could potentially have a lesser role in the upcoming season, but adding him into the mix is just another step in the right direction for Brooklyn as they've had a strong offseason. As long as the Nets stay healthy for the most part, they'll once again be strong title contenders coming out of the Eastern Conference.

