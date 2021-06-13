James Harden 'Progressing Well' With Hamstring Injury

Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Harden 'Progressing Well' With Hamstring Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to pull out their first win of the second round in game 3 against the Nets. Both teams struggled for most of the game, but the Bucks were able to get some stops late and survive with the win. 

These teams square off again Sunday afternoon, with Milwaukee having a chance to even the series. Like they been for a large majority of this series, the Nets will be shorthanded. 

James Harden remains out with a hamstring injury that he suffered in game one of this series. While Harden is missing his third straight game, head coach Steve Nash has given an update on his rehab. 

Chris Milholen of NetsDaily reported that Nash said the former MVP is "progressing well" with his hamstring injury. There is still no timetable of when Harden will make his return to the floor.

The outcome of Game 4 goes might dictate the Nets' urgency to get Harden back on the floor. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are carrying the load, but the supporting cast has been inconsistent. If the Bucks walk away with a win in Game 4, Harden might return sooner. 

The Nets missed his services in their Game 3 loss. His offensive skillset adds a dimension to the team that is hard to fill when he is out. The players around Durant and Irving struggling to score only magnifies the impact of Harden's absence. 

What makes the Nets so dangerous is the firepower of their big three. Based on Nash's comments, the team might be close to having its three-headed monster reunited on the court. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

