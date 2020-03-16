NBA News: Sixers Might Not Return Until Mid-June Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The sports world was turned upside down last week, and it all started because of the NBA. With the coronavirus outbreak across America, NBA owners and governors were partaking in meetings with the league to come up with ways to continue the season while ensuring they are being as safe as possible.

Last Monday, the league decided to strip away locker room access for all 'non-essential' staff for the time being. And with another conference scheduled for the following Wednesday, there were rumors that games could soon be played without fans in attendance as most cities were suggesting to avoid large crowds.

But last Wednesday's meeting didn't conclude with that decision in place. Fans were allowed in arenas for the time being, and the Sixers were one of a few teams who played on that unforgettable night across the NBA. Shortly after the 76ers versus Pistons matchup at the Wells Fargo Center wrapped up, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely.

As the league now has three players who have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA is making sure that players self-quarantine for the next couple of weeks while the next steps get figured out. There's no return set, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed at least a 30-day hiatus before the situation gets re-evaluated.

A return in late April or early May? That doesn't seem so bad now, does it? Unfortunately, a new report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has surfaced, and the general consensus from league owners and executives believe an April or May return is optimistic. According to Wojnarowski, owners and executives across the league are "bracing for the possibility of mid-to-late June as the best-case scenario for the league's return."

In the latest report, Woj revealed that teams have been told to look for arena dates for days that stretch long well into August for the playoffs. Also, there is a "working plan" for the initial return, which reveals that when the NBA season resumes, it will likely begin without fans in attendance at the arenas.

At the moment, there's no official plan set-in-stone for the NBA -- but many ideas are on the table for this unique situation. Nothing is for sure at this point, but it seems the league is aiming more towards continuing the season where it left off, as opposed to skipping straight to the postseason. Therefore, the Sixers could realistically be in play deep into the summertime this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_