NBA News: Former Sixers Guard Raul Neto Returns to Wizards

Veteran guard Raul Neto won't be finding himself a new team to play for next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Neto is returning to the Washington Wizards for a second-straight season.

Last year, Neto joined the Wizards for the first time after a single stint with the Sixers. While in Philadelphia, Neto engaged in a backup point guard battle with Trey Burke at the beginning of the season.

By winning the battle in former Sixers head coach Brett Brown's eyes, Neto appeared in 54 regular-season games for the Sixers two years ago. With limited playing time on the court, Neto put up similar numbers as he did with Utah, where he spent the first four years of his NBA playing career.

After averaging roughly 12 minutes over the previous three seasons, Neto landed himself a larger role last year with the Washington Wizards. Appearing in 64 games and starting in 22 of them, Neto appeared on the court for a career-high of 21.9 minutes per game throughout the 2020-2021 season.

With his playing time expanded, Neto managed to drain a career-high of 47-percent of his shots from the field. He also knocked down 39-percent of his threes while averaging 8.7 points per game.

Neto proved himself to be a solid backup ball-handler for the Wizards. As they've made some significant changes to the roster this offseason, the Wizards could look quite different next year. However, Neto will still be around as he's set to return once again.

